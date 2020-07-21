Is there any chance that ‘Council of Dads’ will be saved?

Question: We found a good show that we really enjoyed, NBC’s Council of Dads, and we saw where it is not being renewed. Is there anything that can be done to keep it on the air? Thanks for any help you can provide. —Eugene

Matt Roush: I hate to be a downer on this subject, but cancellations are an unfortunate fact of TV life, everywhere from the broadcast networks even to Netflix, and it’s especially acute this time of year from late spring to early summer, when fates of so many shows (including late midseason arrivals like Dads) are announced. The fact is that it’s exceedingly rare for a show to come back from being canceled after just one short season. If you want to take action and express your disappointment, you can reach out to NBC’s feedback outlet online, or write NBC Entertainment the old-school way (3000 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank, CA 91523). Going to social media, or joining a fan campaign online, are other ways to join the fight. It may not help, and in the case of this show I’m pretty sure it would be a lost cause — this is the second series (after The Village) that tried to cash in on the sentimental tear-jerking vibe of This Is Us, and that’s a very high bar. But in my experience, it’s better to let yourself be heard, because you really never know what the result might be, and you’ll likely feel better for having got it off your chest.

