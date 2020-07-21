Monmouth County SPCA rescues dogs from ‘horrific conditions’ at Middletown home

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

MIDDLETOWN – Staff members from the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA) rescued more than 60 small dogs from a home in the Belford section of Middletown on July 20.

According to the MCSPCA, the dogs were rescued from living in “horrific conditions.”

The organization said a call came into its animal cruelty hotline from an individual who turned out to be a family member of the owner of the dogs. Several pregnant dogs were recovered, along with newborn puppies that were hours old.

“Many of these poor animals were so matted in their own urine and feces that they could barely walk in their small, excrement-filled kennels and were forced to drink out of filthy water bowls, if any water was accessible at all.

“Our team spent hours inside the sweltering house, with ammonia so strong it burned their eyes, in full personal protective equipment, until every dog was safely recovered and brought back to our shelter,” the MCSPCA said in a statement.

“We are appalled and saddened by what we found and will be sure to bring the highest count of charges allowable by law against (the individual responsible),” the organization said.

The MCSPCA thanked the Middletown Police Department and Middletown Animal Control for providing assistance during the rescue operation.

The organization said all of the dogs that were rescued will need extensive medical attention, emergency grooming, spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchips, foster support and eventually adoption.

The MCSPCA, which is based in Eatontown and serves the entire county, is asking for donations, which may be made through Facebook.

Groomers and foster homes are needed as soon as possible.

Individuals who can provide grooming services are asked to email barbara@monmouthcountyspca.org

Individuals who can provide a foster home without small children are asked to email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org