Playhouse 22 will present An Evening of Monologues by Women at 7:30 p.m. July 30, via Facebook Live.

The free theater event will feature Barbara Gurskey Belfatti, Cindy Chait, Faith Dowgin, Marie Fiorello, Jennifer Moffett, Sharon Murphy, Felicia Russell, Elizabeth Rzasa, Kerri Lynn Shea and Kristen Umansky, hosted by Stephanie Long.

For more information, visit www.playhouse22.org