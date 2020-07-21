VolunteerConnect announces name change to NonProfitConnect

VolunteerConnect, a leader in supporting community nonprofits, has announced that the organization will begin operating under the name NonProfitConnect effective immediately.

As an expert resource to local nonprofits for over 20 years, NonProfitConnect will continue to focus on building strong boards, while increasing support of nonprofit executive leadership. In addition to training community members to serve on nonprofit boards, NonProfitConnect offers opportunities for nonprofit leaders to connect through peer circles, where they can share best practices, and attend training and other networking events, according to information provided by the organization.

“This change is the next logical step in the evolution of our organization, where we can leverage our strengths and resources to best address the needs of the community,” Board Chair Toni Anne Blake said in the statement.

Executive Director Allison Howe also said, “We are excited to roll out several new pilot programs to assess what is most effective in building increasingly diverse, skilled and engaged groups of board and staff leaders.”

For more information about the name change or to learn more about NonProfitConnect, visit www.nonprofitconnectnj.org