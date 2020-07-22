×

It is with great and deep sadness that we share Doctor Joseph Michael Novi, 57, of Toledo and formerly of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The loss of Joe was shocking and unexpected, and one that strikes the heart of many. Joe was a remarkably loving son, brother, husband, father and “Pop” to the sparkle of his eye, Wren. Joe is survived by his mother, Maria Sue Novi of Hillsborough, New Jersey; wife and love of his life, Traci; children, Brian (Dana), Meaghan, Whitnee (Kevin) and Wade; granddaughter, Wren; siblings, Ralph (Robin) Novi, Doreen (Mike) Szeflinski, Dawn (Jeff) Strauch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Novi.

Joe leaves a gift of strength and beauty. His parents, Joe and Sue Novi, along with the Hillsborough, NJ community, cultivated his compassionate, driven nature and raised a man worth of the many accolades received throughout his life. Joes competitive nature led him to Brown University where he completed his undergraduate education while playing collegiate level football for the Brown Bears. Joe received his DO at PCOM in Philadelphia, PA. He chose to enter Obstetrics and Gynecology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. His tenure as Chief of the Department of OB/GYN at Geisinger prepared Joe for a fellowship in the subspecialty of Urogynecology at the University of Pennsylvania. At the time, there were less than 50 board-certified Urogynecologists in the world, solidifying Joe as a pioneer in his field. Utilizing that training, he leaves a legacy beyond the training and mentoring of several residents, and paving their way to not only individual success, but increasing the availability and quality of care for many more women, patients and their families. His humanitarian spirit found expression in numerous surgical mission trips to Africa where he restored the lives of women in Eritrea, Mali, and the Central African Republic through fistula repair and field training of local doctors.

Anyone who came in contact with Joe knew he was kind, caring, and full of compassion. He had an immense passion for his wife, Traci, and always wanted, “one more hug.” Joe was always a source of positivity, gentleness and made you feel like you were beyond special. Joe’s family and friends will grieve his absence more than words can describe. To honor Joe’s wishes and his modest loving demeanor, we would like to quote what is lovingly referred to as “Joseph’s Pearls of Wisdom”: “ Let those you love know you love them, share your knowledge, and always ask for one more hug. “

A private service was held in New Jersey on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Franklin Park Conservatory at The Wells Barn & Lawn, 1777 E Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio (419-841-2422). Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.