East Brunswick bicyclist dies after being hit by teen driver

EAST BRUNSWICK – A 64-year-old man from East Brunswick passed away from his injuries after being hit by a 17-year-old female driver on July 19 at the intersection of Merrill and Green Acres avenues.

The initial investigation indicates the man was riding his bicycle westbound on Green Acres Avenue, according to a prepared statement from the East Brunswick Police Department.

The bicycle then entered the intersection of Merrill Avenue where it was struck by a red 2016 Toyota Corolla, which was operated by a 17-year-old female from East Brunswick, according to police.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital EMS and paramedics were on the scene, according to police.

The 64-year-old was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Toyota was also transported to Robert Wood Johnson for minor treatment, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently being investigated, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Patrolman Michael McGlynn Jr. of the East Brunswick Police Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.