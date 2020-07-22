League of Women Voters to present seminar on election security

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area will host a virtual presentation on election security at 7 p.m. July 29.

Speakers will be Steve Peter, Somerset County clerk, and Thomas Lynch, Middlesex County Board of Elections administrator.

For the Zoom link, email a request to lwvnjgnba@gmail.com and use the subject line “GNBA Election Security”.

While meetings are open to all, this Zoom meeting has a 100-attendee capacity; attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.