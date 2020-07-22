Lidl to hold grand opening of North Brunswick store on July 29

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

Lidl will celebrate the opening of its newest food market at 500 Milltown Road, North Brunswick, with a grand opening on July 29. The store will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m. The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and will be Lidl’s tenth food market in New Jersey.

“Lidl is a highly desirable and welcome addition to North Brunswick, and especially welcome in our oldest section of town where an affordable grocery store has been highly sought by our seniors and many others,” Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack said in a statement prepared by Lidl. “I join the entire community in wishing Lidl great success and thank them for choosing to grow their business in North Brunswick.”

Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new North Brunswick store. The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can be entered to win a $500 Lidl gift card, as well as take advantage of special giveaways.

A detailed overview of the protective measures in place due to COVID-19 can be found at https://www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.