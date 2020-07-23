Emergency Free Farm Market to be held July 24 at CURE Insurance Arena

Anyone struggling to take care of their family’s needs can visit the Emergency Free Farm Market from noon to 2 p.m. July 24 at the CURE Insurance Arena, 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, in parking lot No. 2, south lot of the venue.

While supplies last, families will receive fruits, vegetables and dairy.

No registration or ID are requited.

Practice safe social distancing. Volunteers will be outfitted with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Boxes will be placed in the vehicle trunk; or, there is a walkup option for those without a car.