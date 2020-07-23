Middletown health officials examining COVID-19 cluster

MIDDLETOWN – The Middletown Township Department of Health and Social Services is investigating a cluster of about 20 COVID-19 cases in young adults between the ages of 15 and 19.

According to a statement posted on the municipality’s website, the cases may be related to a house party that allegedly occurred on or about July 11 on West Front Street.

Parents who believe their child may have attended such a party, or have a child who participates in sports or any other group activity that may have included anyone potentially exposed, is asked to have their child self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms of the illness, according to the statement.

If a child becomes ill, he or she should self-isolate and parents should contact their family physician, according to the statement.

“We encourage you to have your child tested for COVID-19. The department is conducting contact tracing in an attempt to better track and narrow down the extent of the cluster we are seeing.

“Unfortunately, responsiveness has been less than satisfactory, with many refusing to answer our questions. It is imperative that everyone cooperate in this potentially serious matter as we continue to fight this virus,” municipal officials said in the statement.

Individuals who have questions or concerns may contact the Health Department at 732-615-2000, ext. 2165, or email questions to covid19@middletownnj.org

Individuals may visit covid19.nj.gov for additional information and resources.