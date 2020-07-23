North Brunswick Library to offer webinar on how to land your dream job

Are you a young adult seeking your first job? Or maybe you’re mid-career and looking for a change? On Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., the North Brunswick Library will hold a virtual presentation on “Landing Your Dream Job-In Style.”

Join Nikki Bruno, academic and career performance coach, for an informative, interactive, and free virtual seminar on career exploration, preparation and personal presentation. Learn how to look your best when networking and interviewing, as well as strategies for sealing the deal.

See examples of modern business cards, resumes and cover letters that will differentiate you from other candidates. She will also discuss how the career environment has changed due to new remote work standards.

Registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/201896070984162

Attendees will be sent the virtual program URL following registration.

Any questions, email rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or visit Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary.