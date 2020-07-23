Old Bridge begins reopening township offices

OLD BRIDGE – The township began to phase in reopening some township offices to the public by appointment only on July 23: Parks and Recreation (Richard Allen Cooper Building), Code Enforcement and Public Works (Reginald Butler Public Works Facility).

Residents may contact these offices directly to schedule an appointment to conduct in-person business.

The Thomas J. English Administration Building and the George Bush Silver Linings Center remain closed to the public.

“Although services continued to be provided to our residents during the stay-at-home order, this initial phase in approach will allow Old Bridge staff to safely service the residents in person again,” Mayor Owen Henry said in a prepared statement.

Visitors coming to the offices are required to follow a strict set of guidelines in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. Masks and temperature checks will be required for all individuals entering the building. Anyone with a temperature higher than 99.6 will not be permitted to enter and an alternative method of conducting their business shall be provided.

“The health and safety of township residents and employees is our top priority. Realizing that residents may not feel comfortable with in person appointments, Old Bridge Township will continue to offer many of our services remotely and online,” Henry said in the statement.

Visit oldbridge.com for more information.