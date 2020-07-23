Pennington School student scores 5/5 on 11 of 12 Advanced Placement tests

Maria “Masha” Khartchenko

Maria “Masha” Khartchenko of Princeton Junction has been awarded by the College Board the AP International Diploma (APID), a globally recognized certificate awarded to students who display exceptional achievement across a variety of disciplines.

Khartchenko, The Pennington School Class of 2020, completed 12 Advanced Placements exams: Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, German Language and Culture, French Language and Culture, English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, Computer Science A, Calculus AB, Biology, Chemistry, Physics C, and European History.

On 11 of them, she scored a 5. The last one, she scored a 4.

Khartchenko will be attending Princeton University in the fall studying Computer Science.