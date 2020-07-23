Pennsylvania teen holds national fundraiser, benefits Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society

1 / 3 Avery the adoptable cat, named after Avery Sontheimer, of Pennsylvania, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser that recently made a donation to Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society in Milltown. 2 / 3 Avery Sontheimer, of Pennsylvania, has organized a Facebook page and GoFundMe fundraiser, Avery’s Pawsitive Change, to support animal rescue organizations nationwide. She recently made a donation to Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society in Milltown. 3 / 3 Avery Sontheimer, of Pennsylvania, has organized a Facebook page and GoFundMe fundraiser, Avery’s Pawsitive Change, to support animal rescue organizations nationwide. She recently made a donation to Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society in Milltown. ❮ ❯

Milltown-based Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society has been selected to receive a generous donation from a 13-year-old Pennsylvanian who is supporting animal organizations across the country.

The young animal lover, Avery Sontheimer, has organized a Facebook page and GoFundMe fundraiser, Avery’s Pawsitive Change, to support animal rescue organizations nationwide. Additionally, Avery has set up donation jars at businesses near her home to collect spare change. As Avery receives donations, she draws the names of 10 animal organizations each week to whom she sends Walmart gift cards, according to information provided by the rescue society.

According to Erie News Now, Avery has dreams of becoming a veterinary technician and hopes to continue helping animals well into her adulthood, according to the statement.

In addition to receiving a gift card donation, Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society also received a heartfelt letter from Avery:

“Hi, my name is Avery and I’m thirteen years old. I started a project of donating gift cards to random animal shelters and you were one of the places I picked! I donate these gift cards because I know it will help. $5.00 is not much, but something is better than nothing and I know how donations can help and go a long way. Even a small donation could help with a small bag of food, treats, toys, or even cleaning supplies.

“There are so many animals in this world that need help and cared for. There are also so many animals that get neglected. I am hoping this gift card will help a little. I help out at our local animal clinic and someday I want to be a vet tech and hopefully own my own shelter. I’m thankful for people like you who run an animal shelter to help animals. You have a hard job every day and most times it’s overlooked by many people. I hope this brightens your day and know someone is thinking of you. You truly are some animals hero’s every day. So if you ever doubt your job, don’t because someone like me looks up to someone like you.”

“We’re delighted and humbled to be the recipient of this young girl’s amazing generosity,” said Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society’s Development Director, Rebecca Smith, in the statement. “We look forward to sending Avery a heartfelt thank you card, and we named a very special cat after a special girl. Our adoptable cat, Avery, who is FIV-positive, was rescued from a shelter where she would have been considered difficult to adopt. With her new name with such a happy story behind it, we know she will be adopted quickly.”

To donate to Avery’s Pawsitive Change, visit www.gofundme.com/f/avery039s-pawsitive-change. To follow the fundraiser on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/Averys-Pawsitive-Change-104437737837947/.

To learn more about Avery the adoptable cat at Karma Cat + Zen Dog Rescue Society, visit: www.adoptapet.com/pet/28847199-milltown-new-jersey-cat.

The Milltown Adoption Center is located at 39 S. Main St., Milltown, and is open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends.