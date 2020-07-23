Police charge East Brunswick man with drug possession, money laundering

EAST BRUNSWICK–A 25-year-old male resident of East Brunswick was charged after police officers allegedly found various drugs and more than $70,000 in cash on July 12 at his residence on Milltown Road.

On July 12, at approximately 6 p.m., the East Brunswick Police Department’s (EBPD) Community Response Unit, as well as members of the East Brunswick Police Patrol Division, executed a Superior Court ordered search warrant for a residence on Milltown Road, according to a prepared statement from the EBPD.

The search warrant was authorized following the conclusion of a narcotics investigation. While executing the search warrant, a man, 25, of East Brunswick, was apprehended without incident, according to police.

Officers reportedly discovered and seized a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, marijuana analogs and hallucinogens inside the residence, according to the statement. Also taken from the house was more than $70,000 in cash, according to police.

The man was transported to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center after being charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance analog, distribution of a controlled substance analog, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining/operating a drug facility and money laundering/illegal investment, according to police.