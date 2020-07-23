Sayreville celebrates its Teachers of the Year

SAYREVILLE – In a school year affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Governor’s Educators of the Year have been named in the Sayreville School District.

During a recent Board of Education meeting, a presentation was given on Sayreville’s Educators of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.

At the Emma Arleth Elementary School, the teacher of the year is Amanda Taylor.

“Mrs. Taylor is the kind of teacher who goes above and beyond each day in her classroom,” district administrators said. “She creates an environment that is a very caring and safe place for her students. She always has a positive attitude with her students and has a wonderful rapport with their parents and the faculty at Arleth School.”

At the Dwight D. Eisenhower School, the teacher of the year is Dedrick Dye.

“Mr. Dye exemplifies excellence in every facet of a teacher’s duties,” district administrators said. “He is a thorough and precise educator who meets the individual needs of his students through differentiated instruction and individual education plans. His poise and professionalism are on display each day he comes to work and allows him for him to become a leader within his grade level and school as a whole. He takes the time to make individual connections with his students and their families. His contribution to his class, school and profession is profound.”

At the Harry S. Truman Elementary School, the teacher of the year is Heather Makely.

“Mrs. Makely works hard to prepare her lessons and differentiate instruction for her students,” district administrators said. “She actively collaborates with teachers, families and colleagues, as well as volunteers her time and participates in many Truman events. Mrs. Makely has true compassion and genuine love for her students. She is patient, kind and understanding. She goes above and beyond in everything she does.”

At the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, the teacher of the year is Christina Zrowka.

“Ms. Zrowka is an outstanding teacher, who is dedicated and tireless in pursuing all critical elements of her profession,” district administrators said. “She spent her Labor Day weekend of 2019 working on a document to assist her entire grade level with integrating the components of our Fountas and Pinnell program. Mrs. Zrowka is the person who everyone on the grade level seeks advice from and is a pleasant person who can smile with colleagues and students. She has also returned to school in order to attain her master’s degree in reading. Mrs. Zrowska is an asset to our entire school community.”

At the Samsel Upper Elementary School, the teacher of the year is Dena Mazur.

“Mrs. Mazur stands out among her professional peers,” district administrators said. “She is a motivated individual who brings fresh new ideas, shows initiative and implements the best, most up-to-date practices for her students. Mrs. Mazur’s door is always open for her colleagues and students. She makes everything look effortless while doing it with a smile on her face. Mrs. Dena Mazur exemplifies what it means to be a hardworking, dedicated educator.”

At the Sayreville Middle School, the teacher of the year is Kelly Purcell.

“Ms. Purcell is a dedicated and hardworking member of the SMS staff with an enormous heart,” district administrators said. “She demonstrates her love for all our all students daily and her primary goal for this school year was to use small group instruction and math centers to address the abilities of all students in the classroom. As one of our teachers who manages the SMS Sunshine Club, she is a wonderful person who brings an amazing smile, dedication and positive attitude to the staff members of the Sayreville Middle School.”

At the Sayreville War Memorial High School, the teacher of the year is James Craft.

“Mr. Craft is a devoted, enthusiastic, giving and caring individual who always puts his students first,” district administrators said. “He goes above and beyond every day at the high school and his tireless efforts within the arts truly elevates our program. Traffic on Washington, REP council and musical director are just some of his amazing contributions to the school. We could not think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”