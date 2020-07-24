Boy Scout assists with Scouting-for-Food Project in East Brunswick

Boy Scout Silas Gopal, third from left, from East Brunswick Troop 501, recently worked on a Scouting-for-Food project with East Brunswick Cub Scout Pack 223. Also pictured are his sister Dana, third from right, and father David, second from left. The food drive ran for two weeks, and items were donated on July 23 to MCFOODS in East Brunswick.PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE GOPAL
Boy Scout Silas Gopal, left, from East Brunswick Troop 501, recently worked on a Scouting-for-Food project with East Brunswick Cub Scout Pack 223. The food drive ran for two weeks, and items were donated on July 23 to MCFOODS in East Brunswick.PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE GOPAL
Boy Scout Silas Gopal from East Brunswick Troop 501 recently worked on a Scouting-for-Food Project with East Brunswick Cub Scout Pack 223.

