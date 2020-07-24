Common calendar, Packet papers, July 24

Editor’s Note: Please call before attending any event. As of press time, certain restrictions were still in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.C

Canceled

The Bryn Mawr–Wellesley Book Sale suspended operations for the foreseeable future and will not accept book donations until further notice.

Ongoing

Pickleball will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Mercer County Park Tennis/Pickleball Center, Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. Morning times to be announced.

Participants must wear masks, bring water and bring their own paddle.

Mercer County fees are $7/time or a player can pay $35 (62 and older) or $70 (under 62) to join the Mercer County Park tennis/pickleball program through the end of 2020. Membership is required.

For more information on pickleball and membership, email NewcomersMembership@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers.

HomeFront’s Back to School Drive, benefiting local children in need, is ongoing. Sign up to sponsor one or more children, and provide them with the clothing, shoes, backpack and the school supplies they will need to succeed, whether they are learning remotely or in school. For more details, visit homefront@homefrontnj.org, or to sponsor a child, email homefront@homefrontnj.org or call 609-915-1035.

Sun., July 26

“Look Before You Vote: Televising the Presidential Conventions” will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 26.

Join the Sarnoff Collection for July’s Sunday at the Sarnoff Zoom discussion about the history of broadcasting and the presidential conventions and the cool technologies that were invented to cover those technologically challenging events.

To view, visit https://tcnj.zoom.us/webinar/register/6415917309967/WN_dYHy_pcVTrm6IKYyi4SFFA?fbclid=IwAR3PmkMbCuKYJehN2Gtj1e9NB8sJLMb7aEbuNd4S4-n1bMK7e2FGBUSfxQE

Sundays, July 26, Aug. 9 & 23

Have Bike Will Ride is a new warm-weather bicycling group through the YWCA Princeton Area Newcomers and Friends Women’s Club.

This is a leisurely ride off-road on park trails or small towns with very slow or no traffic. Some ideas are Skillman Park, Duke Farms, portions of the D&R Canal Trail, Village Park in Lawrenceville, and portions of the Lawrenceville-Hopewell Trail system.

The group expects to ride for about an hour, beginning around 5:30 p.m., weather-permitting. The specific meet up location and ride details will be sent by email to members of the group before the ride. If there is a coffee shop along the way, riders will stop for a visit.

For more information, email NewcomersMembership@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers.

Wed., July 29

Tickets are available for Mercer’s Got Magic, an interactive virtual fundraising show featuring magicians, illusionists and mind readers.

Mercer’s Got Magic will air on July 29 at 7 p.m. Attendees can see the show via Live Stream on their TV, computer or electronic device.

The family-friendly event is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton and will benefit the Hamilton Area YMCA, COVID-19 relief and other Rotary charities.

Tickets start at $25 per household, with Deluxe and VIP upgrades available, and the ability to donate additional funds to The Rotary.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.MercersGotMagic.com

CMA , a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, has launched new digital services to meet marketplace demand amid COVID-19.

On July 29, CMA’s Dan Beldowicz, who is the firm’s director of business development, will present “ Virtual Success: How Remote Events Build Brands, ” a live webinar at 12:30 p.m. that will educate attendees about the new digital opportunities to bring customers and members closer.

To register for free, visit http://cmasolutions.com/webinar-1/

Take time to eat, chat, make new friends, solidify old ones, then perhaps discover something cool about the town where lunch is held, through the YWCA Princeton Area Newcomers and Friends Women’s Club.

For time and location, email NewcomersMarketing@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers.

East Windsor will hold a document shredding event from 4-8 p.m. July 29 for township residents only at the East Windsor Senior Center, 40 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor, off Princeton-Hightstown Road/Route 571.

Township residents can bring up to 10 boxes of documents to be shredded, allowing them to dispose of unwanted and unneeded documents.

No commercial entities are permitted.

Residents must bring proof of residency by displaying a valid driver’s license or a property tax bill. They can show their driver’s license or property tax bill to event staff through the car’s window.

The dropoff will be contactless, and residents must stay in their cars. When they reach the dropoff point, the driver must unlock the trunk or rear doors to the trained staff – wearing face masks and gloves – will be able to remove the items from the trunk or rear seat.

Residents should wear a face mask at the time of the event. If at all possible, only the driver should be in the car when dropping off items to be shredded. It would be preferable if there were no other passengers or pets in the car, township officials said.

For more information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Thursday, July 30

SheTek, an initiative of PamTen, Inc., will hold a free, two-day video conference from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30.

Session 1, Continued Learning for Tech Careers and Beyond, will dig into how continued learning can benefit you, and how you can take advantage of learning to boost your career in unexpected ways.

Judith Sheft, executive director of the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology, will moderate this SheTek-exclusive event. Joining Sheft will be Gale Tenen Spak, president of Build Their Future LLC and retired associate vice president of Continuing & Distance Education at NJIT, and Katherine Kish, executive director at Einstein’s Alley.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/SheTekVC1

Session 2, Everything You Need to Know about a Cybersecurity Career, features a cybersecurity panel uniquely designed to give all attendees a window into the life of a cybersecurity professional. Moderating the panel will be John Mendes, vice president Cof cybersecurity at PamTen Inc. Mendes will be joined by Sydney Klein, chief information security officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb; Prasad Tenjerla, co-founder and COO of PamTen Inc.; and Jessica Robinson, CEO of PurePoint International and ambassador at Consciously Secure Living.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/SheTekVC2

Each session will also include a variety of breakout rooms that will include personal development, relaxation techniques, networking opportunities, and more. These rooms tie into the various main sessions, offering unique options for attendees.

Guests can register for both or individual sessions.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. Reach out to contact@shetek.net for more information.

Visit www.shetek.net or on social media @shetekglobal.

Fri., July 31

Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories for an annual recognition program to celebrate individuals, businesses and governments for extraordinary commitment to recycling.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by individuals, agencies, businesses and others whose efforts help keep New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

Applications may be submitted in these categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen and Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability.

Nominations are due by July 31 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon scheduled Oct. 14 in Neptune.

To view the application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov.

Exploring Family History is for anyone who wants to learn more about their family history and genealogy.

To be held on July 31 through the YWCA Princeton Newcomers and Friends Women’s Club. New members welcome.

For more information, email NewcomersMarketing@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers.

Cranbury Township will hold drive-in movie showings at the West Property on July 31. The matinee will be “Toy Story 4” for the younger crowd at 6 p.m., followed by the feature showing of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” at 8:45 p.m.

Fri., July 31 – Sun., August 2

Girls on the Run of Central NJ (GOTRCNJ) has transitioned its season 5K run to a virtual event.

The Rainbow Run for Fun virtual 5K will take place between July 31 and Aug. 2. Complete the 5K on your own time at your own pace. Register at https://runsignup.com/rainbowrun4fun5k.

Registration is free and open to all; however, donations will be accepted during registration to benefit the scholarship fund for those girls who otherwise would not be able to participate.

All participants will receive a printable bib, a printable finisher certificate, a 5K training plan, weekly emails with training tips and words of encouragement, a photo frame/finisher’s sign.

For more information, email donna.york@girlsontherun.org or call 908-642-4321.

GOTRCNJ anticipates there will be a fall 2020 program, either in person, virtual or a hybrid of both. For more information, visit www. gotrcnj.org.

From Fri., July 31 – Fri., September 4

A series of structured workshops will benefit poets who are interested in honing their craft and working toward publishing their work. Featuring Anna Evans. Will be held online courtesy of the West Windsor Arts Council. To register, visit https://westwindsorarts.z2systems.com/np/clients/westwindsorarts/eventList.jsp?anotherEvent=&categoryIds=6

Sat., August 1

Dr. Tyree Winters, aka Dr. Tye “The Hip Hop Doc,” will facilitate a free Zoom event intended for youth and adults of all ages to boost their mental and physical health together through popular songs and dancing, from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1.

Dr. Winters is a clinical associate professor at St. George’s University School of Medicine and Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. He is a board certified pediatrician who maintains a special interest in helping combat youth obesity.

Presented by the Princeton Family YMCA.

Tues., August 4 – Thurs., August 6

The Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is organizing a book drive to replenish teachers’ classroom libraries in Hillsborough Township Public Schools.

The book drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 and from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the Hillsborough Township Municipal Building multipurpose room, 379 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough at the corner of Beekman Lane.

Drop off gently used books in very good condition. Hillsborough Township Public Schools teachers will be invited to select books for use in their classrooms grades Pre-K to 12.

Exclusions include: encyclopedias, self-help books, law textbooks, medical textbooks, scholarly monographs, business books, science books, technical books, Reader’s Digest, Time Life, cookbooks, romance books, manuals, almanacs, restaurant guides, travel guides, travel guides, Life Nature Library, Life Science Library, Life World Library, any musky dirty books, any books with heavily underlined pages, and paperback books that are ripped.

Classroom donations of tissues, Lysol wipes, glue sticks, poly folders, Expo markers and pencils will also be accepted during the book drive.

HEF will provide a tax receipt for all donations. Determining the actual value for tax purposes is up to the donor. For information, email HYPERLINK “mailto:hef.social@hef.org” hef.social@hef.org

Fri., August 7

Watch an artist create a masterpiece before your eyes. Part art studio, part rock group, part creation lab, Artrageous takes audiences on a visual journey and high-energy ride of inspiration, creativity and engagement, paying tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres. It’s a frenzy of movement and color as lines and brush strokes appear on giant canvasses, culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road, Branchburg. Tickets are $30-$40.

Sat., August 8

Relive the experience of a live Motown concert, circa 1964, during “Shadows of the ’60s.” For all ages. 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road, Branchburg. Tickets are $30-$40.

Mon., Aug. 10-Fri., Aug. 14

Princeton Photo Workshop has translated many of its photography classes, including photography basics, photo editing, portrait photography, composition, and black and white photography, into fully interactive remote classes. Summer Photo Camp for Teens will be held Aug. 10-14 via Zoom since the workshop is closed through at least September. Camp will start at 10 a.m. for about four hours. Campers will learn the basics of taking better pictures, including camera settings, composition and using light to capture the image you envision. After a break for lunch, campers will learn how to use Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic to download, edit, organize and creatively process photos. At the end of each virtual day, campers will then be assigned photo exercises. New experiences will include how to do virtual portraits, experimenting with abstract art photography and an exploration of science-fiction-like worlds with renowned Macro photographer Don Komarechka, direct from his home in Ontario. Requirements are a digital camera and computer. To register, visit princetonphotoworkshop.com/remotecamp

Mon., August 10

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. Peer-facilitated discussion and information sharing in a safe, confidential, non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Tuesdays, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 & Oct. 8

Join the YWCA Princeton Area Newcomers and Friends Women’s Club at 4 p.m. to read and discuss books about race.

The first book is “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram Kenti; view one of the author’s talks at www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzuOlyyQlug before the first meeting, if possible.

The Page 3 participants will select the other two books as well as whether members will meet online on Zoom or outside with masks while social distancing.

For more information, email NewcomersMarketing@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers.

Mon., August 31

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is opening the nomination process for its 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. This multi-day salute to service will bring together Purple Heart heroes representing each state and territory in the nation to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.

One Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state and territory will again be selected for an all-expenses-paid tribute filled with tours and ceremonies honoring their service and that of all those who have earned the Purple Heart. The four-day Patriot Project Mission will feature visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s headquarters where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782, and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor – the museum dedicated to paying tribute to our nation’s combat wounded. Other special tribute events are also being planned.

Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient they know. Nominations must include a short description (up to 250 words) of why their nominee is deserving of this special recognition. Submissions can be sent via email to Info@PurpleHeartMission.org or submitted via www.purpleheartmission.org/patriot-project.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 31. The Honor Mission will select three finalists from each state and territory and a national panel of Purple Heart recipients and other distinguished Americans will select the final honorees.

A complete list of honorees will be announced nationally on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Through Sept. 7

The Princeton Festival’s 14th annual competition for young pianists will be conducted entirely online, closing on Sept. 23 with a virtual concert by finalists and the announcement of the winners. Those wishing to enter must submit a video of themselves playing a designated piece by Sept. 7.

Submissions will be adjudicated by a distinguished panel of Conservatory faculty and concert soloists. Entrants will compete in four categories divided by age from 6 to 18 years old, plus two categories (Piano Four-Hands and Open Class) for competitors 25 and under. Artists may enter more than one category.

Winners will receive certificates and cash prizes.

Details are available at https://princetonfestival.org/2020-piano-competition-rules-repertoire

Through Sun., September 13

“Fine Feathered Friends: Birds as Mainstay and Muse.” The New Jersey State Museum is pleased to announce a new exhibition that brings the fun of birdwatching indoors through nearly 200 rarely seen artifacts and specimens exploring birds as an ecological mainstay and their role as a design-inspiring force, or muse, for New Jersey artisans. Free. Museum hours: 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday. Auditorium galleries hours: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. For more information, visit statemuseum.nj.gov.

Mon., September 14

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. Peer-facilitated discussion and information sharing in a safe, confidential, non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Fri., September 18

The Young Professionals Group of the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Foundation is hosting 2020 YPG Family Movie Night on Sept. 18, featuring “Trolls World Tour” at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder, 1 Thunder Road, Trenton. Doors open with food trucks at 5:30 p.m.; movie begins at 7 p.m.

Also celebrating Kacie Hurley, business development executive at Withum as Young Professional of the Year, and Ritchie & Page Distributing Company, Inc. as corporate honoree.

There will be temperature checks at the gate and face masks are required. Bring your own blanket and snacks; chairs, coolers, strollers and alcohol not permitted.

A family movie pack of four tickets is $100. Adult tickets for ages 12 and up are $30. Child tickets for ages 3-11 are $20. Children under 3 are free.

All tickets include food truck voucher, popcorn and gift.

For tickets, visit www.rwjbh.org/ypgmovienight

Sponsorship and marketing opportunities available starting at $100. Contact Jillian Kay at 609-581-6581 or jillian.kay@rwjbh.org for more details.

All proceeds to benefit The Cancer Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and the Patient Assistance Fund.

Mon., October 12

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. Peer-facilitated discussion and information sharing in a safe, confidential, non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Sat., October 17

The Community Health Law Project (CHLP) has extended the deadline for nominations of candidates for the Ann Klein Advocate Awards and Mike Lione Accessibility Award to recognize those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with disabilities through Oct. 17.

The Ann Klein Advocate Award is given to a group of select individuals and organizations, nominated by the public, who have performed exemplary work as advocates for people living with disabilities and/or vulnerable populations.

The award is named in memory of Ann Klein, former commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services, whose career as a public servant, legislator and social worker paved the way for significant advances in the human services systems throughout the State of New Jersey.

The Mike Lione Accessibility Award was established in 2013 in memory of longtime Community Health Law Project Board Member and former Chair Mike Lione. This award is presented to an individual or entity that has performed exemplary work as an advocate for accessibility on behalf of persons living with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.

Thurs., October 29 & Fri., October 30

The NJ Conference for Women, a program of the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber’s Women in Business Alliance (WIBA), will hold its 2020 event on an online platform.

The event will offer the same the same education and motivational speakers in a two-day scheduled program that features a customizable agenda, sessions on demand, online interactive networking, giveaways and more.

The 2020 keynote speakers include Leymah Gbowee, a 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, Liberian peace activist, trained social worker and women’s rights advocate. She currently serves as executive director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, and is the founder and current president of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, the founding head of the Liberia Reconciliation Initiative, and co-founder and former executive director of Women Peace and Security Network Africa (WIPSEN-A); and

Victoria Arlen is a reporter, Paralympic gold medalist and author. In 2005, Arlen was 11 years old when she came down with two rare neurological disorders, transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. She fought for her life for five years, including four years in a vegetative state where she was “locked” within herself, unable to communicate with those around her. At times, she suffered seizures for more than 20 hours per day. She was paralyzed from the waist down for a decade and incredibly, regained the ability to walk in 2016.

In addition to the keynotes, the event will feature at least five breakout speakers and an Executive Keynote General Session.

For the full agenda, visit www.njconferenceforwomen.com/agenda.html.

Tickets are $125 and are available at www.njconferenceforwomen.com.

Mon., November 10

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. Peer-facilitated discussion and information sharing in a safe, confidential, non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Sat., November 14 & Sun., November 15

The Nassau Film Festival (NFF), which was postponed from May, will be held Nov. 14 and 15 at the Princeton Garden Theatre, Nassau Street, Princeton, to celebrate short films from around the globe.

The NFF screens short films and music videos (30 seconds to 20 minutes) in the following categories: fiction, documentary, animation, student fiction, horror, music videos, trailers and episodic. Best of Festival Awards are given in each of the categories, and attendees have a chance to network with actors, actresses, directors, writers, producers and directors of photography at a special festival event. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate in question-and-answer panel discussions with filmmakers whose films are selected to screen at the festival. The festival will accept submissions through Sept. 15.

Mon., December 14

Princeton PFLAG meeting. PFLAG is a support group for families and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals. A presentation and discussion with a panel of Princeton University LGBT Center Peer Educators, who will share their stories, answer questions, and discuss LGBTQ+ life at the university. PFLAG provides support for families, friends and allies of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals in a safe, confidential and non-judgmental setting. Refreshments. Newcomers welcome. Serving Central New Jersey and beyond. 7-9 p.m. Trinity Church, 33 S. Mercer St., Princeton. Visit pflagprinceton.org for more information.

Continuing events

In 2018, American Repertory Ballet launched Dance for Parkinson’s (an affiliate of the Mark Morris Dance Group’s Dance for PD) that brings the benefits of dance to individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Led weekly by trained teaching artists, Dance for Parkinson’s uses music, guided imagery, vocalization and movement to provide participants with a holistic, safe and creative experience.

Until classes can resume in the studio, this class is one of more than 135 weekly online classes American Repertory Ballet is delivering to the community via Zoom.

For more information, email lcahill@arballet.org.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes communication, public speaking and leadership.

The Toastmasters Club in Hillsborough holds virtual meetings on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on Toastmasters International, visit www.toastmasters.org/

Co-Dependents Anonymous Step Study Meeting. CoDA is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Meetings are held every Friday evenings. The 24 Club, The 1860 House, 2nd floor, 124 Montgomery Road, Skillman. For more information, email fridayeveningcoda@gmail.com.

VFW Meetings: Monthly meetings of the Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371 are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Somerset County Hillsborough Senior Center, 339 S. Branch Road. The post’s mission is Veterans and Military Support, Youth Scholarship Activities and Community Service. All veterans with foreign service are welcome as members to assist the post in achieving its mission. For information regarding membership, post activities or the youth scholarship programs, contact Commander Tom Cellilli via phone or text at 908-255-3669.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: Following the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system.” The group meets the first Monday and second Wednesday of each month at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater. All are welcome.

Free weekly support groups: Carrier Clinic hosts free weekly support groups on the campus throughout the year. These support programs include:

Weekend Codependency Program, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bright Futures for Kids, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents Support Group, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mood Disorder Support Group, Thursdays, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

For more information about these or other services and programs available at Carrier Clinic, visit CarrierClinic.org or call 908-281-1513. For more information, visit CarrierClinic.org/WhatToDo.

Midweek meals: The Wednesday midweek meals held in Asbury Hall, at the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, have started back up. All seniors are invited for a full course meal for $4. Bring friends and family to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Pop Warner: Calling all 5-7 year olds. Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner is offering free Flag Football registration to first time players, including instructional and safe environment with fun training activities to teach core skills. Every child plays every game and the Dukes are the only organization that requires coaches to be USA Football Heads Up Certified. There are no tryouts or team drafting. Visit register.hillsboroughdukes.com to register. For more information, contact football@hillsboroughdukes.com.

Coping with addiction: Parents of Addicted Children helps parents understand and cope with drug problems they are facing, and will face, with their children. Meets first and third Monday of month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road.

Alzheimer’s support group: The Alzheimer’s Association has a support group in Hillsborough. Family members and caregivers come together to share information and support in a safe, confidential atmosphere. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Hillsborough, 600 Auten Road. Call 908-431-1300.

Mothers of Preschoolers: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Fellowship Bible Church building, 109 New Amwell Road. The group says it meets to “laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood.” Sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, it hears speakers, has a craft or project and lots of conversation and refreshment. Child care is provided. For information, see www.crossroadsnj.org/MOPS. Registration fee is required.

Divorce support group: A nondenominational support group to help separated and divorced people to a new beginning. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Route 206 at Homestead Road. Call 908-295-6740.

Swim lessons at HRC: The Swim Academy at HRC, located at 30 Brower Lane, Hillsborough, is offering swim lessons for all ages and levels. Call HRC Fitness at 908-359-3600 to register or visit www.hrcfitness.com for class schedules.

