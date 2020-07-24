Edison new COVID-19 cases remain low, Edison Police will hold ‘Have an Icepop with a Cop’ July 30

×

EDISON – Edison officials reported three new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total number of cases to 1,942, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management on July 23.

The age range of the new cases are from 27 to 74. The township has lost one more resident to COVID-19, which brings the total number of residents lost to 231, according to Middlesex County.

The Edison Senior Center, 2963 Woodbridge Avenue, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as a cooling center. Those using the cooling center will be required to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken along with providing contact information. Please contact the office at 732-248-7345 for further information.

The Edison Police Department will hold “Have an Ice Pop with an Edison Cop” from 3-5 p.m. on July 30 at Roosevelt Park near the children’s playground by the lake. Sam’s Club and the Pines Manor have provided donations and support for the program. For more information, contact Police Lt. Robert Dudash Jr. at 732-248-6442.

Menlo Park Mall and all indoor malls reopened on June 29. For more information visit https://www.simon.com/mall/menlo-park-mall.

The Edison Public main library at 340 Plainfield Ave., reopened from 1-5 p.m. on July 13. Patrons must wear face masks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced public libraries are allowed to reopen on July 2 with 25% capacity.

The library hours will increase the week of July 20 to 1-8:30 p.m. on Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

The reopening of the north branch library at 777 Grove Ave. is expected to begin on July 27 and the Clara Barton branch at 141 Hoover Ave. will follow in August.

No seating and study tables at the library will be available. No meetings or programs will be held at least through Labor Day. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. For more information contact edisondirector@lmxac.org.

The Edison Public Library has launched a COVID memory project. Residents are welcome to share their experiences during the coronavirus through a questionnaire and any images and videos documenting experiences. All items submitted will be reviewed for the library’s archive. For more information visit edisonpubliclibrary.net/covidMemory.shtml.

The Edison Summer Playground for children ages 5-12 began on July 13 and will run weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon through Aug. 14. Arts and crafts, games and special activities are planned and will be held at the playgrounds at Elder Park, John Marshall School, Woodbrook School and Yelencsics Park.

Mayor Thomas Lankey issued an executive order ahead of the reopening of outdoor dining on June 15. The executive order, which will run through Oct. 31, allows restaurants and food establishments to eliminate up to 20% of their existing onsite parking to accommodate tables for consumption of food and beverages. Hours of operation for outdoor dining will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the township reserves the right to review and revoke approval of applications. The fee for application permits have been waived. For more information visit edisonnj.org.

The Edison Farmers Market is open from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Jade Dynasty parking lot, 925 Amboy Ave., through October.

The vendors include Asprocolas Acres, La Bonbonniere Bake Shop, Fresh Honey and Honey Products, Bebe’s All Natural – Indian sauces for a variety of foods and Elcha’s Eats.

For more information about pre-order and pickup visit Asprocolasacres.com, la-bonbonniere-bake-shoppe.myshopify.com, www.countrybirdandgarden.net, bebesallnatural.com, and elchaseats.com.

The township has resumed the collection of cardboard from outside of the recycling container on regular recycling days.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.