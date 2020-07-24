Monroe total COVID-19 cases reach 801, township loses two more residents

×

MONROE – Monroe officials reported five new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 801, according to the Monroe Township Office of Emergency Management on July 23.

Two cases were reported community-wide and three cases were reported from long-term care facilities.

The cases from July 20-23 include a 52-year-old-male, a 65-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, a 90-year-old female and a 94-year-old female.

The township has lost two more residents to COVID-19, which bring the total number of residents lost to 123 residents, 82 in long-term care facilities and 41 community-wide.

There are 49 COVID-19 cases reported from the New Jersey Training School for Boys.

The Monroe Township Public Library reopened July 13. The library will offer limited “grab and go” services and will continue the convenient curbside pickup for those who prefer it. Hours for the “grab and go” visit will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside hours will continue on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information visit www.monroetwplibrary.org.

Designated senior library hours are from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The library is closed on the weekend.

Playgrounds in the township reopened on July 10.

The township announced the cancellation of the township Recreation Summer Day Camp, July Fourth fireworks at Thompson Park, and all Senior Center group programming through July 31 in the best interest of public health and safety.

The Monroe Township Food Pantry provides assistance for residents, families in need. For more information contact Karen Theer at 609-448-7140. Another resource is the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Services (MCFOODS) Directory, which directs people to an agency in their area that can provide them with emergency food assistance as well as Jewish Family Services. For more information and MCFOODS email ja@mciauth.com or call 732-729-0880 and for Jewish Family Services call 609-395-7979.

Donations to the food pantry can be mailed to Office of Senior Services, 12 Halsey Reed Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, Re: Food Pantry. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of the Senior Center” with “Food Bank” written in the memo line of the check.

The Monroe Township Department of Works yard is open from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Antibody testing is now available along with COVID-19 testing at MyInstaDoc, 298 Applegarth Road for anyone wishing to be tested. The facility will serve pre-registered COVID-19 testing patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antibody blood testing will be conducted in-office by appointment.

To be considered, a patient must be free from all COVID-19 symptoms for no less than 14 days. This test will assess them for subclinical infection in the past.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site serves pre-registered patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and drive-up patients from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Pre-register at www.myinstadocmonroe.com or call 609-207-3220 to speak with a medical professional. A person does not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

COVID-19 testing is also available at Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care in Monroe at 215 Applegarth Road. The facility is offering antibody blood testing and COVID-19 nasal swab testing walk-in or by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend. For more information call 732-263-7922 to schedule an appointment.

For more information visit www.COVID19.nj.gov.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.