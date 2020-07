Today, the New York Mets will honor Daniel Anderl with a moment of silence before their home opener.

It will take place between 3:15-3:30 p.m. today, July 24. The pre-game service and game can be seen on SNY, and heard on 710AM radio.

Daniel was a North Brunswick resident who was killed by a gunman at his home on July 19.

Daniel was a huge Mets fan.