Area resident charged in vandalism of Red Bank statue

RED BANK – A Fair Haven man has been charged in connection with damage that was done to a statue at a Red Bank church.

According to Red Bank police, the 31-year-old man from Fair Haven was charged with criminal mischief after allegedly toppling the Holy Family statue on Broad Street and causing it to break.

The incident was reported to police in mid-June. Red Bank police released a notification about the incident during the week of July 20.

The statue is owned by St. James Church, Broad Street. A representative of the church did not respond to a request for additional information about the statue.

The man was charged with damaging the statue after he was identified by surveillance video, according to police. Damage to the statue is estimated at $6,000.