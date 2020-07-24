Sayreville support professionals honored for service during 2019-20 school year

SAYREVILLE – Educational support professionals (ESP) in the Sayreville School District have been recognized for their service during the 2019-20 school year.

At a recent Board of Education meeting, the ESPs were honored during a presentation given by district administrators. The ESPs of the Year are selected by the Sayreville Education Association.

At Sayreville War Memorial High School, the ESP of the Year is Ronald Morgan, a campus security monitor.

“Mr. Morgan is conscientious, dependable and dedicated,” district administrators said. “Going above and beyond is the norm and his endless contributions to the school community are truly amazing. Ronald Morgan is an asset to the Sayreville Public Schools and to the security department at Sayreville War Memorial High School.”

At Sayreville Middle School, the ESP of the Year is Robert Hatton, a campus security monitor.

“Mr. Hatton, a veteran campus security monitor, makes the safety and security of all Sayreville Middle School children his top priority,” district administrators said. “He is the first to lend a hand to our staff and works hard to make sure each person’s day is amazing. His humorous personality makes everyone smile in his presence. Mr. Hatton is a first-class individual with absolute respect for and from all.”

At the Samsel Upper Elementary School, the ESP of the Year is Julia Costa, a paraprofessional.

“Ms. Costa works as a paraprofessional with the fourth and fifth grade MD students. She goes above and beyond to help every child in the classroom, assisting during specials and therapy sessions and working on life and social skills in the regular classroom. Ms. Costa is bilingual and translates for families when needed, is comfortable with district technology, and is a great support for the teacher she works with. Students and staff are very lucky to have her.”

At the Harry S. Truman Elementary School, the ESP of the Year is Nancy Dellafave, a paraprofessional.

“Ms. Dellafave is an extremely caring, tolerant and enthusiastic person,” district administrators said. “She is always eager to go above and beyond to help her colleagues and students. She has a unique way of connecting with students, which helps to promote learning in every classroom that she enters. Her positive attitude and caring smile bring joy to everyone at Truman School.”

At the Dwight D. Eisenhower Elemental School, the ESP of the Year is Jonathan Kraus, a technician.

“Mr. Kraus is an irreplaceable piece of the Eisenhower team,” district administrators said. “He is hard working and always available to assist in supporting our staff to find solutions for all of our technical problems. Mr. Kraus offers advice on how to better service the community and his contributions have had a substantial impact on the culture and climate of the building. Andy is one of a kind and truly deserves this honor.”

At the Emma Arleth Elementary School, the ESP of the Year is Christine Eck, a paraprofessional.

“Mrs. Eck is the epitome of what it means to be a paraprofessional in Arleth’s MD program,” district administrators said. “She is always one of the first to arrive to get the job started and always one of the last to leave. Mrs. Eck has been a major part of Arleth’s Autism Fairs and United Sports and his her students’ biggest cheerleader. Mrs. Eck reminds us that there should be an element of fun in everything we do and is truly one of Arleth’s greatest assets.”

At the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, the ESP of the Year is Christine Del Gatto, a secretary.

“Ms. Del Gatto is the quintessential school secretary, for she is always anticipating the needs of all the members of the Wilson School community. She possesses a work ethic of attention to detail and a concern for others in all of her daily interactions. Ms. Del Gatto arrives early and stays late every day and has developed a thoughtful, professional relationship with our students’ parents.”

At Project Before Preschool, the ESP of the Year is Elenore DeLucco, a paraprofessional.

“Mrs. DeLucco is professional and compassionate when working with our special needs children,” district administrators said. “She is very dedicated to the preschool program and willingly completes all assigned tasks with a positive attitude. Mrs. DeLucco is a great team player and is always willing to cooperate and collaborate with administration and staff. She willingly volunteers at all school events and goes above and beyond in her role as a paraprofessional, always making our preschoolers feel loved. Project Before loves Ms. Elly.”

At the Jesse Selover School, the ESP of the Year is Theresa Aich, a health benefits coordinator.

“Ms. Aich helps our employees navigate all matters financial,” district administrators said. “Whether it is working with first time teachers choosing insurance coverage, explaining 403bs [retirement plans] and the importance of health coverage to a 20-something or helping our more veteran staff members prepare for retirement, she does it all with a smile and a kind word. Ms. Aich deals with each person patiently, making certain that by the time they leave her desk, they fully understand their options. She is truly one of a kind.”

In the transportation department, the ESP of the Year is Erin Bottomly, a bus driver.

“Erin Bottomly started her career as a bus driver for Sayreville in 2009,” district administrators said. “Erin loves her job and has a beautiful smile and kind words for anyone who crosses her path. She is one of the first people to volunteer when something is needed. Erin truly is a team player and such a joy to work with.”