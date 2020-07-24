South Brunswick Library offers curbside service at Woodlot Park beginning July 28

Residents can pick up pre-selected materials from the South Brunswick Public Library’s mobile branch at Woodlot Park on New Road.

Request Woodlot Park when scheduling curbside pickup through the library website at www.sbpl.info/sbpl-curbside-to-go/

Starting July 28, pick up times at Woodlot Park will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Pick up is weather permitting.

Ensure masks covering the nose and mouth are worn and maintain at least six feet of social distancing.

Curbside pickup at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, continues on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.