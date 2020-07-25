Atlantic Hub Business Briefs, July 29

Manasquan Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Wall Township, announced that Thomas Sannelli has joined the bank as Vice President, Business Development.

For the past six years, Sannelli served as Vice President, Government Banking and Cash Management Sales Officer at Two River Community Bank. Prior to that, Sannelli established a banking proficiency at Rumson Fair Haven Bank and Trust.

At Manasquan Bank, Sannelli will oversee and be responsible for driving commercial lending, cash management services and deposit growth, and developing client relationships.

In the community, Sannelli serves on several boards, including CASA of Monmouth, Love Thy Neighbor and Friends of the Monmouth County Park System. He is a lifelong Monmouth County resident, currently residing in Fair Haven with his wife and two children, and one dog.

Lead Dog Builders, Red Bank, led by founder and president Michael Villane, is nearing the completion of a mid-century modern renovation in Shrewsbury. Located on Elm Lane, the home was built in 1958 and custom designed by Stanley James Goldstein, A.I.A. in Frank Lloyd Wright-style architecture.

Dr. Hector Morales, a dentist in Red Bank, purchased the home from its original owner in December 2019 with the intent to renovate.

Lead Dog Builders obtained the home’s original architectural plans and started the renovation with the goal of restoring the home to its former splendor. The renovation took about six months to complete. The four-bedroom, two-and-half-bath home features 2,168 square feet of living space with a finished basement.

Lead Dog Builders provides construction management, custom home building and renovations. For more information, call 732-747-3553.

OceanFirst Foundation of Toms River has awarded $92,500 to 34 central and southern New Jersey nonprofits to provide summer camp experiences to youth in need of safe, affordable, and fun camp programs.

Grants were awarded to the following area organizations: Asbury Park Music Foundation (Monmouth), Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County (Monmouth), Boy Scouts, Jersey Shore Council (Ocean), Boy Scouts, Monmouth Council (Monmouth), Chariot Riders (Ocean), Collier Youth Services (Monmouth), Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (Monmouth), Embrella & Project Write Now (Monmouth), Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore (Monmouth), Jazz Arts Project (Monmouth), Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council (Monmouth), Monmouth Museum (Monmouth), Special People United to Ride (Monmouth), St. Francis Center (Ocean), Two River Theater Company (Monmouth), United Way of Monmouth & Ocean Counties (Monmouth), YMCA, Greater Monmouth (Monmouth), YMCA, Ocean County (Ocean) and ZZAK, Applaud our Kids (Ocean).

OceanFirst Foundation provides grants to organizations that meet community needs in the OceanFirst Bank footprint. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed in excess of 7,950 grants totaling more than $40 million to more than 900 local charities.