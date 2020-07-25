Girl Scout achieves Gold Award by focusing project on mental health awareness

1 / 4 Rihi Jain, left, is honored by Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac.PHOTOS COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY 2 / 4 Rihi Jain, left, gives a presentation on mental health with her mentor, Dr. Craig Springer.PHOTOS COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY 3 / 4 Rihi Jain completed her Girl Scout Gold Award project based on mental health awareness.PHOTOS COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY 4 / 4 Rihi JainPHOTOS COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ❮ ❯

Rihi Jain, who grew up in Edison, recently earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by working on a project that focused on mental health.

She curated and ran workshops to share techniques for managing stress and anxiety. She was mentored by Dr. Dr. Craig Springer, PhD, a local clinical psychologist. She had the support of Troop 80222 in Colonia.

“Through explaining and practicing a variety of exercises to maintain one’s mental health and stress/anxiety levels, many audience members found themselves learning new strategies that would help them in their daily lives and gain control of their mental health,” Rihi said in a prepared statement. “The most powerful takeaway from the presentation was to not be ashamed to ask for help. Maintaining one’s mental health is an ongoing process, and it can get tough at times. Reaching out for help when you need it is a symbol of strength, not weakness.”

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouting; it recognizes girls in grades 9-12 who demonstrate leadership through projects that have a sustainable impact in the community and beyond.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement and Rihi Jain exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” Ginny Marino, chief executive officer of the Girl Scout Council of Central and Southern New Jersey, said in the statement. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership is making the world a better place.”