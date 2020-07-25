Independent Business Briefs, July 29

In a transaction valued at $5 million, a 14-acre industrial property in Keyport at 100 and 275 Clark St. has been acquired from Fragrance Resources Inc. by Pennsylvania-based Best Line Equipment. The deal, which includes 17 specialized buildings with a total space of 73,468 square feet, was managed by Sheldon Gross Realty Executive Vice President Jonathan Glick, Senior Vice President Glenn Jaffe, and Sales Representative Matthew Leonelli.

The Keyport property had been used to manufacture perfumes and other fragrances. Now, construction equipment rental, sales and service company Best Line Equipment will repurpose the site.

“A sale of this scope speaks to the exceptional quality and value of the property,” Glick said. “It’s a sprawling location with a building for just about every possible need and it provides quick access to multiple major roads. It’s absolutely ideal for Best Line Equipment’s business.”

The fenced-in site also features currently undeveloped land with potential for expansion. Best Line Equipment is an authorized dealer for more than 60 major industrial manufacturers and has a sales and service team with 450 members.

OceanFirst Foundation of Toms River has awarded $92,500 to 34 central and southern New Jersey nonprofits to provide summer camp experiences to youth in need of safe, affordable, and fun camp programs.

Grants were awarded to the following area organizations: Asbury Park Music Foundation (Monmouth), Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County (Monmouth), Boy Scouts, Jersey Shore Council (Ocean), Boy Scouts, Monmouth Council (Monmouth), Chariot Riders (Ocean), Collier Youth Services (Monmouth), Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (Monmouth), Embrella & Project Write Now (Monmouth), Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore (Monmouth), Jazz Arts Project (Monmouth), Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council (Monmouth), Monmouth Museum (Monmouth), Special People United to Ride (Monmouth), St. Francis Center (Ocean), Two River Theater Company (Monmouth), United Way of Monmouth & Ocean Counties (Monmouth), YMCA, Greater Monmouth (Monmouth), YMCA, Ocean County (Ocean) and ZZAK, Applaud our Kids (Ocean).

OceanFirst Foundation provides grants to organizations that meet community needs in the OceanFirst Bank footprint. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed in excess of 7,950 grants totaling more than $40 million to more than 900 local charities.