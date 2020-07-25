Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity to build house in Montgomery for single mother

The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity with a $15,000 grant to build an affordable home in Montgomery Township.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States. The funding is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025, according to a statement provided by Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial support from the Wells Fargo Foundation to aid the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019 alone, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds, according to the statement.

“Our partnership with the Wells Fargo Foundation and the local Wells Fargo employees will strengthen the community and help build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable home ownership. We are so thankful for Wells Fargo’s commitment to affordable homeownership opportunities and volunteerism,” said Jan Holmstrup, executive director for Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity, in the statement.

The grant will support the construction of Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity’s 54th home in Montgomery. Their newest partner is Cicely Caldwell, a single mother currently living in Flemington. When asked about the impact of being a Habitat partner, Caldwell said, “Habitat miraculously provided me, a single mom, with the opportunity to become a homeowner, and it just means everything to me and my children,” according to the statement.