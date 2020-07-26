East Brunswick Library seeks submissions for adult virtual art show

To help showcase the creative talents of area residents, the East Brunswick Public Library is collecting submissions for its virtual “Grown-up Summer 2020 Art Challenge.”

The library is seeking submissions from adults, age 18 and older, for virtual display on the library’s website. These include photography, two-dimensional artwork or videos.

All work must be submitted online.

The work will be featured on the library’s website and possibly reproduced for an art show in the building.

For information on how to submit artwork and the measurement requirements, visit www.ebpl.org.