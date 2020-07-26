East Brunswick Library will hold cancer programs starting in August

The East Brunswick Public Library and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (RCINJ) will team up this for two informative programs on cancer. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both programs will be held online.

The first, “Nutrition for Colorectal Health and Cancer Prevention,” will be held at noon on Aug. 13.

RCINJ community cancer control specialist Michelle Jansen will share information about foods that can help to maintain good colorectal health and act to prevent cancer. She will also explain current cancer screening guidelines for colorectal health.

RCINJ community cancer specialist Daniel Pearson will lead the presentation “The Genetics of Cancer” at noon on Aug. 27.

This program covers topics including hereditary and lifestyle risk factors for cancer, how and why cancer forms in cells, methods to identify personal cancer risk, and information on genetic testing and genetic risk assessment.

Both programs are presented using the free Zoom software. Registration requested for these free programs.

East Brunswick Public Library offers these programs through the “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative.

For more information, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org or to register online visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.