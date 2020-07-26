Examiner On Campus, July 29

Boston University, Boston, Mass., has named Millstone Township residents Srinidhi Baile, Julia G. Diaz and Riley E. McDonald. to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

William Rears of Millstone Township, a junior in the College of Science and Engineering, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Megan Lydick of Allentown graduated with a Master of Social Work from the School of Human Service Professions at Widener University, Chester, Pa.