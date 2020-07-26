News Transcript On Campus, July 29

Stephen Joseph Carbonara of Manalapan has graduated from St. Peter’s University, Jersey City, with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, magna cum laude. Stephen had a successful career as a pitcher with the St. Peter’s baseball team. He is a 2016 graduate of Manalapan High School.

Boston University, Boston, Mass., has named Freehold residents Alia A. Al-Chalabi and Meredith A. Varner to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

Boston University, Boston, Mass., has awarded degrees to the following area residents: Alia A. Al-Chalabi of Freehold, Bachelor of Science in communication, magna cum laude; Lauren L. Cabot of Freehold, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in business administration and management; and Marisa A. Borchardt of Freehold, Doctor of Dental Medicine in Dentistry, magna cum laude.

Christian Ventura of Manalapan has graduated with distinction from Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington, Mass., with an Associate of Arts degree.

Victoria Denise Tennyson of Englishtown has been awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in social media theory and strategy from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.

Mary Hanna-Alla of Morganville has been named to the president’s list at Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio, for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2020 spring semester. She is majoring in biology.

Sanjay Gotur of Morganville, a junior in the College of Science and Engineering, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Sarah Baum of Morganville, Julia Farella of Marlboro, Mackenzie Morris of Englishtown, Gabrielle Schroeder of Morganville and Nicole Vera of Manalapan.

Gabriella Naletilic of Manalapan achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2020 spring semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.

Widener University, Chester, Pa., announced that the following area residents have earned degrees: Mitchell MacKesy of Freehold graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a specialization in Broadcasting from Widener’s College of Arts and Sciences; Brittany Matteo of Morganville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Widener’s School of Nursing; and Bruna Francisco of Manalapan graduated with a Master of Education in Human Sexuality Studies Sex Education from Widener’s School of Human Service Professions.