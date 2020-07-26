Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund supports local businesses; first donors include Princeton University, Stark & Stark law firm

The law firm of Stark & Stark is supporting local businesses affected by COVID-19 through donations to the Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund. The Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund’s founding donor, Princeton University, made an initial $250,000 donation to establish the fund and is providing an additional $100,000 of matching funds. Stark & Stark is one of the first donors to contribute to the fund to meet the matching grant challenge. The Municipality of Princeton announced the opening applications for grants of up to $5,000 each from the newly-created resiliency fund, which is being spearheaded by the Princeton Mercer Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The goal of the fund is to provide emergency assistance in the form of grants for independently-owned small businesses located in the municipality of Princeton in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the fund supports the local economy by providing assistance for businesses seeking to adapt, survive and thrive in the changing business environment, according to a prepared statement.

“In these stressful times, it is programs such as the Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund that will provide hope and assistance to the community. We are lucky to have Princeton University’s support to get this fund off the ground and we are happy to be able to contribute to our local businesses. These grants will make a huge difference for Princeton merchants seeking to successfully reopen safely,” Stark & Stark Shareholder Rachel Lilienthal Stark, Esq., who serves on the Resiliency Fund advisory board, said in the statement. For more information, including how to support Princeton businesses impacted by COVID-19 and how to apply for a grant, visit princetonresiliencyfund.org.