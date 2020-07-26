Tri-Town News Datebook, July 29

• The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will host its 26th annual golf tournament at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club, Howell, on Aug. 10. Visit https://njvvmf.z2systems.com/np/clients/njvvmf/eventRegistration.jsp?event=141& for registration information. Cost is $395 for an individual golfer or $1,580 for a foursome.

The event benefits the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and the work of the Vietnam Era Museum.

• New Jersey Blood Services, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for volunteers whose tasks will include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Must have transportation. All training is provided. Details: Call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the eighth annual Howell-Farmingdale 5K Run and Race Walk scheduled for Aug. 26 at Howell High School has been postponed until Aug. 25, 2021, when it will be held as an evening road race. The event is sponsored by CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

• Residents struggling with substance use issues may call 1-844-ReachNJ to speak with counselors ready to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. ReachNJ is a free, confidential hotline that provides individuals with concerns about their own or a family member’s substance use immediate help and treatment referrals. The help line is always answered by a live specialist.

• CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties, a 24-hour crisis intervention hotline and information and referral service, is seeking members for its Board of Directors. Individuals should be enthusiastic and dynamic with a desire to serve. An interest in fundraising is essential. Candidates should be innovative, have connections in the community and a willingness to solicit contributions, organize fundraisers and identify potential sources of growth and income. A belief in CONTACT’s mission, programs and services is required and individuals must have a commitment to increasing awareness to further expand the organization’s reach. Details: 732-240-6104 or email contactofoceanco@aol.com

• The Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County has expanded community outreach with new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups related to mental health and recovery. The agency is providing support with a special focus on the pandemic. Interested participants can connect to a virtual group meeting using a cell phone or computer; video is optional, not required. Groups offered weekdays and weekends at various times. There is no cost to participate. Days and times of the virtual meetings can be found on Facebook, Mental Health Association in New Jersey – Ocean County; Instagram OceanMhanj; or by calling 732-244-0940.

• Monmouth County will hold backyard composting workshops for county residents. The free 45-minute workshop will teach residents how to reduce household waste, improve the soil for plants and reduce landfill waste. The workshops to be held at the Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Participants may purchase the Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the session for $35. Advance registration is required. Call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

