Tri-Town News On Campus, July 29

Brittany Daly of Howell, who is majoring in computer and digital forensics/accounting at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt., has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

Boston University, Boston, Mass., has named Jackson residents Annabel M. Hughes and Brendan G. Korey to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

Boston University, Boston, Mass., has named Howell residents Kate M. Gaynor, Alexander

Mackanic and Phillip Schwartz to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

Karlie Doyle of Howell has been awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in sport management from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Rebecca Chiafullo of Jackson, Christopher Eiserle of Jackson, Devin Kern of Jackson and Natalie Lorenzo of Howell.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., announced that the following area residents have been named to the provost’s list for the 2020 spring semester: Juliet Bryce of Jackson, Emily Duffy of Howell, Sofia Major of Howell and Shay Yostpille of Jackson. The provost’s list recognizes students who have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Raechel Bragg of Jackson has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing at Widener University, Chester, Pa.

Kristin Henderson of Jackson has been named to the Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., dean’s list for the 2020 spring term. Kristin is majoring in occupational therapy assistant.