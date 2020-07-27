Applications for energy assistance program will be accepted through July 31

The County of Mercer will accept applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through July 31 by regular mail, fax, email or drop box for those who have not received assistance during this season, which began on Oct. 1, 2019. This includes new applications, re-certifications, cooling and emergency oil requests. Emergency utility assistance (gas/electric) can also be requested by calling 211.

The county will continue accepting applications for the Universal Service Fund (USF) Program throughout the year.

Residents who pay their own heating costs, and meet the income guidelines, may be eligible to receive financial assistance with their winter heating bill. Residents with medical conditions may also be eligible to receive cooling assistance:

The Mercer County Office of Housing and Community Development remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. This includes the LIHEAP and USF programs.