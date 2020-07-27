Blood drive July 30 at Brunswick Square Mall

New York Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 30 at the Brunswick Square Mall, 755 Route 18, in the center court near Red Robin, East Brunswick.

For the safety of donors and staff, donors presenting must wear a face mask. They will have their temperatures taken. They must be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from COVID-19. They may not donate if they had a positive test diagnostic test or had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Appointments recommended. Walk ins will be accommodated only if social distancing can be maintained.

For an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/brunssq-july30 or call or text 732-616-9284.