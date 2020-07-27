Food drive benefits high-risk mothers and their babies

The United Way’s summer food drive, Count the Cans, is going virtual.

Make a donation; items that will be purchased are those that are most needed to ensure that young residents are healthy and able to receive a nutritious diet.

The Nurse Family Partnership (NFP) program, serves 240 families each year. NFP nurses work one on one with first-time, high-risk, low-income mothers and their babies to ensure a healthy birth and on-track early physical, mental and emotional development.

A gift in support of the food drive can provide:

$50 – a bag of size 1, 2 or 3 diapers and a case of baby wipes

$30 – a 20 oz tub of powdered infant formula

$25 – one case of classic fruit and vegetable or assorted meat baby food (30 servings)

$15 – five toddler meals

The summer food drive will run through July 31.

If interested in hosting an online virtual food drive at your company, contact June Launay at jlaunay@uwcj.org.