Joint Effort Princeton Safe Streets will hold a virtual discussion about PHS video, Witherspoon name change

Joint Effort Princeton Safe Streets will hold its first virtual discussion via Zoom from 5-7 p.m. July 29.
The subject will be “Racism in Princeton, PHS Student Video, John Witherspoon Middle School Name Change and More.”
Confirmed panelist to date include: former Princeton School Board member Fern Spruill, former Princeton Councilman Lance Liverman, Black Parent Affinity Group Member Jason Carter, Attorney Eric Broadway, Princeton Public Schools Teacher Joy Barnes Johnson, PPS School Board Candidate Paul Johnson, NIOT Coordinator Linda Oppenheim, PPS Superintendent Barry Galasson, PPS School Board President Beth Behrend, and Civil Rights Commissioner Thomas Parker.
In addition, students and parents involved in the controversial race video and other students and parents from the school district and community at large have been invited to participate as well.
Further, Joint Effort will make special recognition and acknowledgements for Service to School and Community to Princeton Public Schools Educators Joy Barnes Johnson and Jason Carter who are receiving the Virginia Euell – Bill Johnson Educational Leadership Awards, and to Fern and Larry Spruill who are receiving the Eric Craig Education In Community Service Award.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89087336061?pwd=NHF1SVViblluMXd2LzZlaFdYbk1TQT09 Meeting ID: 890 8733 6061 Passcode: 627026
Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 890 8733 6061 Passcode: 627026 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kblmMrrlJv
For more information, contact John Bailey at 720-629-0964 or johnbailey062@gmail.com