Joint Effort Princeton Safe Streets will hold a virtual discussion about PHS video, Witherspoon name change

Joint Effort Princeton Safe Streets will hold its first virtual discussion via Zoom from 5-7 p.m. July 29.

The subject will be “Racism in Princeton, PHS Student Video, John Witherspoon Middle School Name Change and More.”

Confirmed panelist to date include: former Princeton School Board member Fern Spruill, former Princeton Councilman Lance Liverman, Black Parent Affinity Group Member Jason Carter, Attorney Eric Broadway, Princeton Public Schools Teacher Joy Barnes Johnson, PPS School Board Candidate Paul Johnson, NIOT Coordinator Linda Oppenheim, PPS Superintendent Barry Galasson, PPS School Board President Beth Behrend, and Civil Rights Commissioner Thomas Parker.

In addition, students and parents involved in the controversial race video and other students and parents from the school district and community at large have been invited to participate as well.

Further, Joint Effort will make special recognition and acknowledgements for Service to School and Community to Princeton Public Schools Educators Joy Barnes Johnson and Jason Carter who are receiving the Virginia Euell – Bill Johnson Educational Leadership Awards, and to Fern and Larry Spruill who are receiving the Eric Craig Education In Community Service Award.