Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office to hold virtual town hall: Community Listening Session on the Use of Force

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, in partnership with the Middlesex County Association of Chiefs of Police, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), NOBLE (the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement), and NCLO (the National Coalition of Latino Officers) invites you to join in a virtual Community Listening Session on the Use of Force.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting this virtual town hall from 6-7:30 p.m. July 30 to collect ideas and hear what changes you feel are necessary to make the policy just and fair for all New Jersey residents and visitors.

This Community Listening Session on the Use of Force will be livestreamed directly on the internet via the following link https://bcove.video/3910k8U.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office plans to update the State’s Use of Force Policy. This session is part of the Attorney General’s Office Community Policing, whose goal is to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve – and to address areas of concern before conflicts arise.

During the session, a panel of subject experts will be answering questions which have been submitted by the public up to and during the listening sessions. Questions can be submitted to useoffice2020@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Any questions that are not answered will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Public Comment Portal at https://nj.gov/oag/force/” https://nj.gov/oag/force/. They will be accepting submissions until Aug. 1.

The event is being sponsored by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middlesex County Association of Police Chiefs, the NAACP, NOBLE and the NCLO.