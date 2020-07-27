NBTHS student receives scholarship for showing EDGE

Charles Vizthum of North Brunswick Township High School is one of the recipients of the ERA Central Realty Group EDGE Scholarship for 2020. Through his application, he showed that he embodies the same ideals for which Realtor professionals are well known: Ethics, Dedication, Genuineness and an Entrepreneurial spirit (EDGE).PHOTO COURTESY OF ERA CENTRAL REALTY GROUP

The scholarship program, which began in 2005, is funded by the Realtor Associates of ERA Central Realty Group and matched by the company. It was founded based on giving back to the community and honoring the families that have supported ERA Central for more than three decades. Since its inception, the EDGE Scholarship has awarded $65,000 in scholarships.

Philip Angarone, Realtor Associate and Scholarship Committee chairperson, said of this year’s competition, “All of the 87 applicants from 32 central New Jersey high schools provided impressive applications. Our winners should be immensely proud of themselves.”