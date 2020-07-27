One new case of COVID-19 reported from Bordentown Township

BORDENTOWN – No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by Bordentown City on July 25, though one new case was reported from Bordentown Township, the first new case in about 10 days.

There are 34 total cases from the city, with six deaths. There are 86 total cases in the township, with five deaths. The last reported new case was July 16.

Across Burlington County there were 66 new cases reported over the July 25-26 weekend, bringing the total to 5,882 positive cases with 445 total deaths, according to information provided by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders’ Office of Public Information.