Incumbents receive Democratic party nomination for general election in Princeton

Incumbent Princeton Council members David Cohen and Leticia Fraga have turned back challenger Dina Shaw for the Democratic Party nomination to run for two Princeton Council seats in the Nov. 3 general election.

The official vote tallies, which revealed Cohen and Fraga as the top two vote-getters, were released July 24 by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

After all vote-by-mail and provisional ballots were counted, the final tally showed that Democratic Party voters gave Fraga 3,522 votes and Cohen received 3,078 votes. Shaw earned 2,103 votes.

There were 22 write-in votes cast for candidates that included two votes for former Princeton Councilman Tim Quinn and one vote for former Princeton Borough Councilman Roger Martindell. Princeton Borough and Princeton Township consolidated in 2012 to become the Municipality of Princeton.

Democratic Party voters gave Mark Freda 4,917 votes for the party’s nomination to run for mayor. He ran unopposed in the primary, although 37 write-in votes were cast for an assortment of candidates – including Mayor Liz Lempert, who is not seeking re-election. She received six write-in votes.

Others who received write-in votes for mayor were former Princeton Councilmen Tim Quinn and Lance Liverman, incumbent Councilwoman Leticia Fraga, Dina Shaw and Princeton school board member Brian McDonald. They received one vote apiece.

No Republicans filed a nomination petition to run for mayor or council.

The Princeton Council term is for three years and the mayor’s term is for four years.

Cohen and Fraga are completing their first terms. Lempert chose not to run for re-election. She is completing her second term. All are Democrats.

Cohen said he was running for re-election because he believes continuity in government is essential for smooth functioning. There has been “enormous turnover” on the Princeton Council that was created after the former Princeton Borough and former Princeton Township merged.

Fraga, who is the first Latinx to serve on the council, said she has focused on affordability, equity, sustainability and quality of life. She said she sees a second term as an opportunity to build on the momentum, good will and expertise she developed in her first term.

Freda, who served 13 years on the former Princeton Borough Council before the two towns consolidated in 2012, said the goal of his campaign is transparency and open government. He seeks to promote timely, two-way communication with residents on important issues.