Tri-Town News Briefs, July 29

Howell Councilman John Bonevich reported on park improvements during a recent meeting of the Howell Township Council.

Bonevich said a mix of new equipment and amenities have been added at Ardena Acres Park, Deerwood Park, Pearl Drive Park, Pride Park, Ramtown Manor Park, Soldier Memorial Park, Tioga Park and Winston Park.

One or more of the following items was added or improved at the locations around Howell: playground equipment, swings, benches, safety surfaces and borders.

“I would like to thank the mayor and council. It has been a long time. Good job,” Bonevich said.

Mayor Theresa Berger said she toured the areas where work was done. She said Howell’s Department of Public Works employees did a great job completing the improvements.

Councilwoman Pamela Richmond said there are improvements that still need to be made, but she said the upgrades Bonevich listed at all of the parks “are a great start.”

OceanFirst Foundation of Toms River has awarded $92,500 to 34 central and southern New Jersey nonprofits to provide summer camp experiences to youth in need of safe, affordable, and fun camp programs.

Grants were awarded to the following area organizations: Asbury Park Music Foundation (Monmouth), Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County (Monmouth), Boy Scouts, Jersey Shore Council (Ocean), Boy Scouts, Monmouth Council (Monmouth), Chariot Riders (Ocean), Collier Youth Services (Monmouth), Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (Monmouth), Embrella & Project Write Now (Monmouth), Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore (Monmouth), Jazz Arts Project (Monmouth), Middletown Township Cultural & Arts Council (Monmouth), Monmouth Museum (Monmouth), Special People United to Ride (Monmouth), St. Francis Center (Ocean), Two River Theater Company (Monmouth), United Way of Monmouth & Ocean Counties (Monmouth), YMCA, Greater Monmouth (Monmouth), YMCA, Ocean County (Ocean) and ZZAK, Applaud our Kids (Ocean).

OceanFirst Foundation provides grants to organizations that meet community needs in the OceanFirst Bank footprint. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed in excess of 7,950 grants totaling more than $40 million to more than 900 local charities.