Colonia resident who works for Dow Jones receives human resources award

The Jersey Shore Association of Human Resources (JSAHR), Neptune, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), awarded its Ann C. Edwards educational scholarships, totaling $2500, at its June meeting.

JSAHR member Allison Greiner, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, a Human Resources specialist, received a $500 scholarship for professional development.

Greiner, a CPA and a compensation analyst for Dow Jones in Princeton, holds two SHRM certifications and is pursuing her CCP (Certified Compensation Professional) certification.

The Ann C. Edwards annual scholarships are named in honor of Ann Edwards, SPHR, the founding member of JSAHR and a long-time member of its executive board. Edwards was also a member of the Garden State Council, where she was a leader in statewide workforce development. She is currently retired and living in Florida.

JSAHR is a professional business organization that supports members of the human resources profession in Monmouth and Ocean counties. It provides monthly educational meetings, networking events, and job search assistance to its members. It also provides a network of professionals who provide expertise in all aspects of human resources.

For more information about the scholarships and recipients, contact Robert Kane at robertpkane@aol.com.

For information about JSAHR, visit admin@jsahr.shrm.org or call Christine Higgins, administrator, at 732-701-7155.