Attend a virtual presentation with a dog musher from the Iditarod

String of Dogs: One woman’s experience with dog mushing and racing the Iditarod, will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Karen Land, dog musher and three-time racer in the Iditarod, races through the Alaskan wilderness. Meet two of her dogs, Noggin and Chloe, and learn about training and racing dogs.
Wear a winter hat to the presentation to get into the cold-weather mindset.
Presented by the Spotswood Public Library.
Register at spotslibrary.org; include your email address to receive the Zoom link.