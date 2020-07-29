Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for July 29)

Editor’s note: In light of recent events related to coronavirus, some organizations have decided to cancel their upcoming programs. Please check the status of any event before attending.

East Brunswick now has a disc golf course at Heavenly Farms, 440 Dunhams Corner Road, across from the main parking lot.

It is free to play. Bring your own equipment.

Pickleball can be played on six brand-new courts at Community Park, 350 Dunhams Corner Road, and two hybrid pickleball/tennis courts at Lenape Park, 31 Millman Dr.

On Wednesday evenings there is a “club” that gathers at Community Park and plays, as well as a group that plays on Saturday and Sunday mornings at Community Park. They are open to the public. The group is not affiliated with East Brunswick Recreation.

The East Brunswick Public Library and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey (RCINJ) will team up this for two informative programs on cancer. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both programs will be held online. The first, “Nutrition for Colorectal Health and Cancer Prevention,” will be held at noon on Aug. 13. RCINJ community cancer control specialist Michelle Jansen will share information about foods that can help to maintain good colorectal health and act to prevent cancer. She will also explain current cancer screening guidelines for colorectal health. RCINJ community cancer specialist Daniel Pearson will lead the presentation “The Genetics of Cancer” at noon on Aug. 27. This program covers topics including hereditary and lifestyle risk factors for cancer, how and why cancer forms in cells, methods to identify personal cancer risk, and information on genetic testing and genetic risk assessment. Both programs are presented using the free Zoom software. Registration requested for these free programs. East Brunswick Public Library offers these programs through the “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative. For more information, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org or to register online visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

Registration is open for swim lessons through the Raritan Valley YMCA in East Brunswick. Weekday morning swim lessons will be held at Crystal Springs Family Waterpark, 380 Dunhams Corner Road, East Brunswick. Weekday afternoon swim lessons will be held at the YMCA, 144 Tices Lane, East Brunswick. Capacity at the YMCA pool will be extremely limited due to pool size and spacing restrictions. Youth lessons are available at both locations; adult lessons at the YMCA pool only.

Read through the registration packets for procedures and safety precautions.

For more information, visit www.raritanvalleyymca.org

To help showcase the creative talents of area residents, the East Brunswick Public Library is collecting submissions for its virtual “Grown-up Summer 2020 Art Challenge.” The library is seeking submissions from adults, age 18 and older, for virtual display on the library’s website. These include photography, two-dimensional artwork or videos. All work must be submitted online. The work will be featured on the library’s website and possibly reproduced for an art show in the building. For information on how to submit artwork and the measurement requirements, visit www.ebpl.org.

Join N.J. Health Care Networking Group for a Zoom meeting from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County, a nonprofit organization that provides social services, counseling, and advocacy, is hosting the virtual meeting. To register, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com to receive the Zoom code to join the meeting. For more information about N.J. Health Care Networking Group, contact Lisa Gallicchio at lisa@preferredcares.com, call 732-547-9886, or visit www.njhcnet.com for the monthly location and member events.

East Brunswick VFW Post 133 will host takeout dinners on Friday nights.

In addition, the outside seating for the bar area has new hours: 3-10 p.m. weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. weekends.

For more information, call 732-254-8864 or 732-254-9674.

Forsgate Country Club’s summer Future Star Junior Golf Day Camp has availability for camp Aug. 17-21. Children of non-members are welcome to learn the game or improve their skills. The day camp is designed specifically for the beginner to intermediate junior player ages 4-16. The program includes professional instruction with putting, chipping, irons and woods; video analysis; on course play; rules and etiquette; fitness activities; games and prizes. The non-member cost per camp is $320 and $300 for members, with a $75 deposit required to reserve a spot. Each camp is limited to the first registered 25 juniors. Camps are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch is provided. For more information, call the pro shop at 732-656-8953.

The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey is offering scholarships to law school students seeking careers as prosecuting attorneys, graduate students with a commitment to child advocacy, and to police officers hoping to attend college or graduate school to advance their careers in law enforcement. The annual scholarships, each amounting to a one-year grant of $3,500, will be paid directly to the recipients, who will be selected by a committee that administers the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey Scholarship Foundation. Scholarship applicants must be residents of New Jersey and must demonstrate a financial need. Scholarship recipients from previous years are ineligible. Each of the scholarships are dedicated to the memory of an attorney who died in office, where they had served with dignity as prosecutors in various counties in New Jersey and exemplified the high standards of law enforcement professionals. To be eligible for the Oscar W. Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school and must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor. To be eligible for the Andrew K. Ruotolo Jr. Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school or a graduate school. Applicants must exhibit an interest, and commitment to, enhancing the rights and well-being of children through child advocacy programs. To be eligible for the Harris Y. Cotton Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school. The applicant must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor with an emphasis in domestic violence or hate crime prosecutions. To be eligible for the John H. Stamler Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a sworn law enforcement officer seeking educational advancement on a college or graduate level to improve his or her effectiveness as a law enforcement officer. Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 4. Applications are available online at www.burlpros.org. Personal interviews of finalists will be conducted. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in October. Applications should be sent to Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly 08060; or email SCoffina@co.burlington.nj.us

The 74th annual Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic will be held on July 30 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, ticket information and sponsorships, visit mcrcc.org.

The East Brunswick Public Library’s annual summer reading activities will take place online.

This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” and the library has special challenges for readers of all ages.

By completing reading and learning challenges, readers can win prizes. The program has three challenge levels: kid, teen and adult. Summer reading runs through Sept. 7.

The children’s program is for ages 5-12. Children can gain points to win free books in various ways, including each day they read, the summer learning bingo board, writing book reviews, and special weekly missions. There is also a similar summer reading program for younger children through the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative.

To make registration easier, families can now register together, and parents can manage summer reading logging. Children can also maintain their summer reading logs independently.

The teen program is for ages 12-18. Library users turning 13 during the summer can choose whether they want to participate in either the kids or teen program. Through the summer, there are several different ways to earn points for prizes by reading books and completing tasks on a bingo board. Points can be redeemed for book prizes.

Adults participating in the summer reading program can earn a chance to win prizes by completing a mix of reading goals, as well as service and community-oriented objectives. There are also several special online programs planned for adults over the summer, including a Fantasy Trivia night, Virtual Open Mic Night, TED Talks Viewing and Discussion.

To register for the library’s summer reading activities visit, www.ebpl.org/summerreading.

For information about upcoming library programs and services, visit www.ebpl.org.

The East Brunswick Jewish Center is providing minyanim twice every day, services on Shabbat and holidays, adult education classes and Lunch and Learn with the Rabbi.

Membership welcome but not necessary.

Visit www.ebjc.org/online-events for more information.

Raritan Valley YMCA is encouraging residents to #StayWithUs during this time, in particular by visiting the Y’s Facebook page for virtual events, programs and classes.

Adult programs include group fitness classes provided by Y360, Les Mills and from Y instructors. Programs and classes will be updated on a week-to-week basis. The ZOOM app is required; email lramos@raritanvalleyymca.org for log-in details.

The Facebook page also features live story time and creative arts with Ms. Preeti and Ms. Brenda.

Details Camp Yomeca day camp are available on the website. Online registration is open.

For more information, visit raritanvalleyymca.org.

Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories for an annual recognition program to celebrate individuals, businesses and governments for extraordinary commitment to recycling.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by individuals, agencies, businesses and others whose efforts help keep New Jersey communities clean and healthy.

Applications may be submitted in these categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen and Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability.

Nominations are due by July 31 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon scheduled Oct. 14 in Neptune.

To view the application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is opening the nomination process for its 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. This multi-day salute to service will bring together Purple Heart heroes representing each state and territory in the nation to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation. One Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state and territory will again be selected for an all-expenses-paid tribute filled with tours and ceremonies honoring their service and that of all those who have earned the Purple Heart. The four-day Patriot Project Mission will feature visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s headquarters where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782, and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor – the museum dedicated to paying tribute to our nation’s combat wounded. Other special tribute events are also being planned. Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient they know. Nominations must include a short description (up to 250 words) of why their nominee is deserving of this special recognition. Submissions can be sent via email to Info@PurpleHeartMission.org or submitted via www.purpleheartmission.org/patriot-project. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 31. The Honor Mission will select three finalists from each state and territory and a national panel of Purple Heart recipients and other distinguished Americans will select the final honorees. A complete list of honorees will be announced nationally on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

The Community Health Law Project (CHLP) has extended the deadline for nominations of candidates for the Ann Klein Advocate Awards and Mike Lione Accessibility Award to recognize those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with disabilities through Oct. 17.

The Ann Klein Advocate Award is given to a group of select individuals and organizations, nominated by the public, who have performed exemplary work as advocates for people living with disabilities and/or vulnerable populations.

The award is named in memory of Ann Klein, former commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services, whose career as a public servant, legislator and social worker paved the way for significant advances in the human services systems throughout the State of New Jersey.

The Mike Lione Accessibility Award was established in 2013 in memory of longtime Community Health Law Project Board Member and former Chair Mike Lione. This award is presented to an individual or entity that has performed exemplary work as an advocate for accessibility on behalf of persons living with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.