Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for July 29)

Join N.J. Health Care Networking Group for a Zoom meeting from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a free organization for anyone in the health care industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County, a nonprofit organization that provides social services, counseling, and advocacy, is hosting the virtual meeting.

To register, email Lisa@PreferredCares.com to receive the Zoom code to join the meeting.

For more information about N.J. Health Care Networking Group, contact Lisa Gallicchio at lisa@preferredcares.com, call 732-547-9886, or visit www.njhcnet.com for the monthly location and member events.

The County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey is offering scholarships to law school students seeking careers as prosecuting attorneys, graduate students with a commitment to child advocacy, and to police officers hoping to attend college or graduate school to advance their careers in law enforcement.

The annual scholarships, each amounting to a one-year grant of $3,500, will be paid directly to the recipients, who will be selected by a committee that administers the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey Scholarship Foundation.

Scholarship applicants must be residents of New Jersey and must demonstrate a financial need. Scholarship recipients from previous years are ineligible.

Each of the scholarships are dedicated to the memory of an attorney who died in office, where they had served with dignity as prosecutors in various counties in New Jersey and exemplified the high standards of law enforcement professionals.

To be eligible for the Oscar W. Rittenhouse Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school and must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor.

To be eligible for the Andrew K. Ruotolo Jr. Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school or a graduate school. Applicants must exhibit an interest, and commitment to, enhancing the rights and well-being of children through child advocacy programs.

To be eligible for the Harris Y. Cotton Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be accepted for admission to a law school. The applicant must have an interest in pursuing a career as a prosecutor with an emphasis in domestic violence or hate crime prosecutions.

To be eligible for the John H. Stamler Memorial Scholarship, an applicant must be a sworn law enforcement officer seeking educational advancement on a college or graduate level to improve his or her effectiveness as a law enforcement officer.

Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 4. Applications are available online at www.burlpros.org.

Personal interviews of finalists will be conducted. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s decision in October.

Applications should be sent to Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly 08060; or email SCoffina@co.burlington.nj.us

The 74th annual Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic will be held on July 30 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

Hosted by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, ticket information and sponsorships, visit mcrcc.org.

The First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville has rescheduled its June flea market for Sept. 12. The rain date is Sept. 19. It will take place in the church parking lot at 172 Main Street, across from Borough Hall, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are spaces available for vendors. For more information, call 732-257-6353 or email at churchoffice172@optimum.net.

For more information, visit FPCSAYREVILLE.org.

Sayreville Day is currently planned for Sept. 12, with a rain date of Sept. 19, at Kennedy Park.

Resident Gail Thompson is organizing a group of 10 handcrafters and artists who will demonstrate what they create to the public. Each person should display a different craft, such as pottery, hand embroidery, origami, jewelry, drawing, painting and nature weaving.

The purpose is to encourage people to appreciate and admire handcrafted items and learn how to do a simple craft.

There will be no fee to exhibit, but no sales are allowed.

For more information, contact Thompson at quilt23lady@gmail.com or 732-234-6194.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is opening the nomination process for its 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project. This multi-day salute to service will bring together Purple Heart heroes representing each state and territory in the nation to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation. One Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state and territory will again be selected for an all-expenses-paid tribute filled with tours and ceremonies honoring their service and that of all those who have earned the Purple Heart. The four-day Patriot Project Mission will feature visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s headquarters where the Badge of Military Merit originated in 1782, and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor – the museum dedicated to paying tribute to our nation’s combat wounded. Other special tribute events are also being planned. Anyone can nominate a Purple Heart recipient they know. Nominations must include a short description (up to 250 words) of why their nominee is deserving of this special recognition. Submissions can be sent via email to Info@PurpleHeartMission.org or submitted via www.purpleheartmission.org/patriot-project. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 31. The Honor Mission will select three finalists from each state and territory and a national panel of Purple Heart recipients and other distinguished Americans will select the final honorees. A complete list of honorees will be announced nationally on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food. United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support. Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

The Sayreville War Memorial High School 2020 Hall of Fame Annual Awards Banquet is rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the VFW Hall on Jernee Mill Road.

The honorees are: Chris Beagan, Class of 1990, three-time state championship coach, GMC Coach of the Year

Steven Casano, Class of 1985, founding executive director of NeuroSearch; Sayreville Little League coach, sponsorship coordinator and board member

William D’Amico, Class of 1973, distinguished military career; three special operations commanding officer tours of duty; post-military career in corporate medical device, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing industries

The late Matthew Lynch, Class of 1985, president of Friends Of Children’s Hospital in Warsaw, Poland; honored by U.S. ambassador to Poland for 20 years of service

Farrah Reilly, Class of 1994, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author under the pen name Emma Chase; books translated into more than 20 languagesTickets are $50 for adults or $30 for children, with a choice of meals. For more information, call Elaine Kubacz at 732-727-0192.All previous ad book and ticket requests will be honored for the September date.For problems or questions, contact Elaine Kubacz at 732-727-0192 or epkubacz@verizon.net.

Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories for an annual recognition program to celebrate individuals, businesses and governments for extraordinary commitment to recycling. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), in conjunction with the Association of New Jersey Recyclers, annually recognizes excellence in recycling to highlight program successes achieved by individuals, agencies, businesses and others whose efforts help keep New Jersey communities clean and healthy. Applications may be submitted in these categories: Institution, Business, Retail Merchant, Government, Leadership, Rising Star, Recycling Industry, Outstanding Educator/Educational Program, Volunteer Citizen and Source Reduction/Resource Management/Sustainability. Nominations are due by July 31 and awardees will be notified in September. Award winners will be honored at the Association of New Jersey Recyclers Symposium and Awards Luncheon scheduled Oct. 14 in Neptune. To view the application and information packet, visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/awards.htm or www.recycle.nj.gov.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Old Bridge High School is seeking active duty or reservist military personnel who are alumni for the Military Wall of Honor expected to be established this year.

The wall is meant to commemorate graduates who have given their lives to honor their country and shine a light on the importance of veterans within the Old Bridge community.

Residents are urged to assist with the project by spreading the word of the proposed military wall. The high school is looking for graduates from 1995 through the present.

To submit information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSev1sK7AIQ6KvNb2iqUz6l7UgFmPBJXBpMbkAR2IuRwkUeVQQ/viewform or contact Guy Lassen at glassen@obps.org.

The Community Health Law Project (CHLP) has extended the deadline for nominations of candidates for the Ann Klein Advocate Awards and Mike Lione Accessibility Award to recognize those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with disabilities through Oct. 17.

The Ann Klein Advocate Award is given to a group of select individuals and organizations, nominated by the public, who have performed exemplary work as advocates for people living with disabilities and/or vulnerable populations.

The award is named in memory of Ann Klein, former commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services, whose career as a public servant, legislator and social worker paved the way for significant advances in the human services systems throughout the State of New Jersey.

The Mike Lione Accessibility Award was established in 2013 in memory of longtime Community Health Law Project Board Member and former Chair Mike Lione. This award is presented to an individual or entity that has performed exemplary work as an advocate for accessibility on behalf of persons living with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.