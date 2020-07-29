Candidates to fill three-year, one-year terms on East Windsor Regional school board

A three-way race has shaped up for a seat that carries a three-year term on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education as of the July 27 filing deadline.

The school board election is Nov. 3. Seven seats on the nine-member school board are set aside for East Windsor Township residents and two are earmarked for Hightstown Borough residents.

Three East Windsor residents – incumbent school board members Jeanne Marlene Bourjolly and Robert P. Laverty, and Jagruti Patel – are vying for a full three-year term on the school board.

Bourjolly had been appointed to fill an unexpired term earlier this year, but decided to seek a full, three-year term on the school board. She will be competing against Laverty and Patel.

No one has filed to run for a one-year unexpired term on the school board to represent East Windsor.

No one has filed to run for a full, three-year term on the school board to represent Hightstown Borough.