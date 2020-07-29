Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to stop by Menlo Park Mall on Aug. 1

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place for guests:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests will be encouraged to: