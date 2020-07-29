Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to stop by Menlo Park Mall on Aug. 1

By
Submitted Content
-
Hello Kitty sprinkle mug
Hello Kitty giant cookie
Hello Kitty enamel pins
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop by the Menlo Park Mall, Edison, near the Jersey Strong entrance, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place for guests:
  • Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
  • Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
  • Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
  • POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided
  • Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests will be encouraged to:

  • Stay home if sick with a cough or fever
  • Wear a face mask
  • Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff
  • Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new exclusives and limited-edition collectibles, including: new Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets, Sprinkle Mugs; Enamel Pin Sets (two styles); Madeleine Cookie Sets and Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes. Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.

 

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments; no cash.

